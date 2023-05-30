ATLANTA (WFLA) — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, according to the Carter Center.

The center put out a statement Tuesday saying that the former first lady is still living “happily at home with her husband,” former President Jimmy Carter, at their home in Plains, Georgia.

“Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life,” the statement said. “First in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health.”

In February, the Carter Center announced that Jimmy Carter would now spend time at home while in hospice care. The couple still receive visits from loved ones as their health deteriorates.

Dementia, while not a specific type of disease, does commonly deal with memory problems, attention issues, and problems with completing tasks.

The Carter Center said the condition affects one in 10 older Americans.

“We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support,” the center said. “We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

While there is no cure, treatment can be administered to manage the symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.