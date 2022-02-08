Former Buccaneer charged with involuntary manslaughter in girlfriend’s death

This is a 2015 photo of Deshazor Everett of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football team. This image reflects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster as of Thursday, June 4, 2015 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Buccaneer and current Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from a car crash two days before Christmas that killed his girlfriend, according to NBC Sports.

According to the Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office, Everett turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter.

According to deputies, an investigation determined Everett was driving more than twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash.

Everett was injured and Peters died after the vehicle Everett was driving left the road, struck several trees and rolled over.

Everett never played a game for the Buccaneers after being waived during training camp in 2015.