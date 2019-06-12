Ford recalling over 1 million Explorers for suspension issues

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC News) – New recalls are underway from Ford Motor Company Wednesday due to suspension and transmission issues.

Ford is recalling more than one million Ford Explorer SUV’s from model years 2011 through 2017.

The issue involves rear suspension and transmission control software problems that could potentially limit steering control.

One customer reported running into a curb when a suspension link broke, but Ford says it’s unaware of any injuries.

Dealerships will replace the left and right toe links, which keep weight on the tires.

Ford is also recalling more than 120,000 F-150 Pickup Trucks from model year 2013 with 5-liter and 6.2-liter gas engines.

These pickups are being recalled for a second time after a software update didn’t repair transmissions from suddenly downshifting into first gear.