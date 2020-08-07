Flyers told not to bring, drink own alcohol

(CNN) – If you’re taking a flight, keep the alcohol at home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines have been reconsidering the services offered to passengers.
Some have curtailed options including the offering of adult beverages. They say that has led passengers to believe they can “bring their own supply aboard.”
However, that’s not the case. Personal alcohol is not permitted on planes under any circumstance.
Alcohol brought from duty free has to be kept sealed and stowed away.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Remains of worker recovered from Hard Rock hotel 10 months after collapse
- ‘Operation Coin Toss’: 55 arrests, 122 felonies in Citrus County drug crackdown
- Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to debut cold case podcast
- Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally draws thousands
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 182 deaths, 521 new hospitalizations