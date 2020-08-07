Flyers told not to bring, drink own alcohol

(CNN) – If you’re taking a flight, keep the alcohol at home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines have been reconsidering the services offered to passengers.

Some have curtailed options including the offering of adult beverages. They say that has led passengers to believe they can “bring their own supply aboard.”

However, that’s not the case. Personal alcohol is not permitted on planes under any circumstance.

Alcohol brought from duty free has to be kept sealed and stowed away.

