Flyers told not to bring, drink own alcohol

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – If you’re taking a flight, keep the alcohol at home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines have been reconsidering the services offered to passengers.

Some have curtailed options including the offering of adult beverages. They say that has led passengers to believe they can “bring their own supply aboard.”

However, that’s not the case. Personal alcohol is not permitted on planes under any circumstance.

Alcohol brought from duty free has to be kept sealed and stowed away.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss