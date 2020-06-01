Floyd’s brother appeals for peace in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WFLA) — The brother of George Floyd appealed for peace Monday in the aftermath of riots and arson fires following the death of his brother in Minneapolis.

Terrence Floyd appeared at the intersection in south Minneapolis where his brother, a black man, died after a white police officer pinned his neck with his knee for several minutes a week ago.

Wearing a face mask with the image of his brother’s face on it, Terrence Floyd spent several minutes of silence at the flowers and other memorials that have sprung up to his brother.

“I understand you’re upset, but like it was, everybody said I dealt y’all, y’all half as upset as I am. So if I’m not over here wiling out, if I’m not overhead blowing up stuff, if I’m not over here messing up my community, what are y’all doing? What are y’all doing? Y’all doing nothing because that’s not going to bring my brother back at all. Yeah, it may feel good for the moment. Just like when you drink, but when they come down, you’re going to wonder. You won’t wonder what you did. That’s right. My family is a peaceful family. My family is God fearing. Yeah. Yeah. We upset. Well, we’re not going to take it. Me not going to be repetitious. In every case of police brutality, the same thing has been happening. Y’all protest, y’all destroyed stuff and they don’t move you. Nobody don’t move cause it’s not your stuff is our stuff. So they want us to destroy our stuff. Come on doc, they not going to move. So let’s do this another way. Let’s do this another way. [inaudible] all right, let’s do it another way. Let’s stop thinking that voice don’t matter and vote, not just vote for the president, but for the preliminary, both for everybody. [inaudible] Educate yourself, educate yourself. Don’t wait for somebody else to tell you who’s home. Educate yourself and know who you’re voting for. And that’s how we go and hit them. Because it’s Mo, it’s a lot of us. It’s a lot of us. It’s a lot of us. [inaudible] and we still go do this peacefully cause that’s when they asked me to be going to get them cause we going to fold them. They think we’re going to do this. They think we’re going to do something. That’d be more switching on them. Let’s switch it up y’all. Let’s switch it up. Do this peacefully please.” Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd

At the end of his remarks, Terrence Floyd led the crowd in a chant of “What’s his name?” answered by “George Floyd.”

On Monday, an autopsy commissioned for George Floyd’s family found that Floyd died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes and ignored his cries of distress, the Floyd family’s attorneys said Monday.