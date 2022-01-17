Florida woman stabbed, killed in Los Angeles luxury furniture store, police say

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – The fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old woman inside a luxury Hancock Park furniture store appears to have been a random attack, police said.

The woman, identified as Brianna Kupfer, was stabbed to death in broad daylight, around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, inside furniture business Croft House in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue.

After the killing, a customer walked into the store and found Kupfer dead on the floor.

“Detectives have determined the suspect was not known to the victim and was a random walk into the store,” LAPD said in an update Friday.

Police said it’s still unclear what motivated the brutal attack.

Kupfer, a Pacific Palisades resident, was a design consultant for Croft House, went to the University of Miami for undergrad, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“There was one additional person in there: the suspect. No other witnesses or customers were in the store at the time,” LAPD Detective Herman Frettlohr told members of the media Thursday.

The assailant attacked the young woman with a knife and fled the scene from the back door, according to police.

He was last seen on surveillance video, headed northbound in the alley behind the crime scene.

Police described the suspect as a Black male who is tall and thin. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes and carrying a dark backpack.

“Based on evidence discovered by detectives, the suspect is believed to be homeless,” LAPD said.

Anyone with information on this killing should contact LAPD investigators at 213-382-9470.