FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida prosecutor was found dead in his home Saturday, according to law enforcement.

NBC affiliate WBBH reported that law enforcement was at the home of Anthony Kunasek in Fort Myers for hours.

Florida State Attorney Amira Fox released a statement confirming Kunasek’s death, saying he was an “incredibly important and beloved member of our SAO team for many years.”

Kunasek was the prosecutor in the trial for Kierra Russ, one of the suspects in the mass shooting of Club Blu.

The shooting between two rival gangs killed two teenagers at Club Blu, 14-year-old Sean Archilles and 18-year-old Steph’an Strawder.

WBBH reported that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the prosecutor was not murdered but did not release any other information.