Florida man steals entire stacks of lottery tickets, returns in new clothes to steal safe

FORT MYERS, Fla. (NBC) — A thief pressed his luck looting a load of lottery tickets from a Gulf Coast convenience store, then returning to the scene to swipe a safe.

The double-dipping all caught on camera inside the Fort Myers, Florida store with police there releasing the video showing the man walking in, wrestling with the lottery ticket machine, then taking off with as many tickets as he could manage.

He must have been feeling lucky, because he returned in different clothing, with two targets for his second go around: the cash register and the safe.

His luck ran out there, though — turns out it was empty.

Police are hoping the public can put him in a different set of clothing — one belonging to a jail inmate.

