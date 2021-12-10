Florida man sprays flamethrower at teens over parking dispute, police say

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isolated image of fire from a flamethrower with a black background.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 57-year-old Florida man angry over his neighbors’ parking habits sprayed fire from a commercial flamethrower toward a car with three teenagers inside.

No one was hurt in the Nov. 30 incident. Andre Abrams of Gainesville faces three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intending to kill.

He posted a $15,000 bond last week and is awaiting a decision whether prosecutors will formally file criminal charges.

The mother of one of the teens says Abrams frequently sprayed the flamethrower to scare off guests at her home.

Abrams says he can’t discuss the case. He’s represented by a public defender.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss