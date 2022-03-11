Florida man kidnaps 13-year-old he met through Oculus, police say

Rylie Secrest, found safe after being taken by Florida man Chris Evans (Roosevelt Police Department)

ROOSEVELT, Utah (ABC4) – A teen who has been missing out of Roosevelt for two days has been found in Wyoming.

The Cheyenne City Police Department found 13-year-old Rylie Secrest in the back of a semi-truck that was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.

The teen reportedly walked out of her home on Tuesday, March 8, between 5 and 5:30 a.m. Rylie’s friends said that she was in contact with a 25-year-old man from Florida.

Before she left, it was reported that she received an Oculus Facebook message from a “Monkey King Budda” in the same time frame as her disappearance.

According to the report, the message stated, “I’m waiting.”

Officials used data from cell phones and communication apps to locate the teen’s whereabouts.

The teen had communicated with Evans using Oculus, a meta-program, for nearly a month, police say.

Officials say this is the first instance of a case involving the Oculus technology in the nation.

Rylie appears to be in good health, according to police.

Kidnapping and harboring charges are underway for Evans, a press release states.