QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Florida man was caught bringing a loaded gun onto a flight at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday, making it the eighth weapon seized at the airport this year, officials said.

The West Palm Beach resident, whose name has not been released, was arrested and hit with a weapons charge after authorities spotted the handgun on an x-ray machine at the security checkpoint, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, the TSA said. The man faces thousands of dollars in fines as well.

“This individual told us that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him,” said Robert Duffy, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “That’s no excuse…If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times.”

Tuesday’s incident marked the eighth gun that was seized at LaGuardia Airport in 2022. Last year, officials said they confiscated four guns and just three in 2020. Seven weapons were taken in 2019, two in 2018, and six in 2017, according to the TSA.

Passengers are permitted to carry guns on a flight it is unloaded, packed properly in a hard-sided case, and disclosed to the airline, authorities said. The airline arranges for the weapons to be transported with the checked baggage, and not in the cabin.