Florida man accused of trying to detonate ‘destructive device’ in South Carolina, police say

Tyler Santaniello (left) and Krystal Jaworski (right) (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested after police said they tried to detonate a “destructive device” in the area of Radio Drive in Florence.

The Florence Police Department joined an investigation March 25 by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the U.S. Marshals Service into the possible manufacturing of pipe bombs, according to police.

The investigation lead law enforcement to a parking lot in the 3000 block of Radio Drive, where Tyler Scott Santaniello, 24, of Gainesville, Florida, and Krystal Raven Jaworski, 31, of Myrtle Beach, were both detained, according to police.

Both suspects were initially arrested by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and were later charged by the Florence Police Department with attempted use of a destructive device, police said.

Santaniello was transferred from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center to the Florence County Detention Center on Sunday. He was released Monday on a $50,000 surety bond, according to police.

Jaworski was transferred to the Florence County Detention Center from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Thursday, police said.

