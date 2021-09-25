Florida Highway Patrol trooper nearly hit by Tesla while working crash scene

ORLANDO, Fla. (NBC News Channel) — The Florida Highway Patrol has released dashcam video of a crash between a Tesla and a patrol car.

Around 4 a.m. on Aug. 28, a trooper with his lights flashing stopped at a crash scene to block lanes.

A few moments later however, his cruiser was slammed into by a Tesla that was cruising in driver assist, or autopilot, mode.

The vehicle slammed into the side of the police car and spins out. The officer had to jump out of the way.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

The driver claims the system malfunctioned and did not warn her about an impending crash.

However, police say they incident happened on a long straight road and there was no reason she shouldn’t have seen and avoided the cruiser.

According to Tesla’s website, their autopilot feature can steer, accelerate, and brake automatically with its lane.

However, it also warns that “current autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.”

The Florida Highway Patrol says they have notified both Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the incident.