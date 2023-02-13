PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida football coach was arrested after officers learned he had sexual relations with a 15-year-old student, according to police.

The Port Orange Police Department said it learned of the allegations against Atlantic High School coach and gym teacher Arin Hankerd Friday night.

According to police, Hankerd began his illegal interactions with the student the first week of January and continued to do so until the time of the report.

Detectives investigated the report through the weekend. The department said officers arrested Hankerd while searching his home.

Police said Hankerd was an employee at Atlantic High School for two years. He was also a coach at Mainland High School and Father Lopez High School before his time at Atlantic.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, Volusia County Schools issued a statement saying Hankerd was suspended pending the investigation’s outcome.

The suspended coach was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, one count of traveling to meet a minor, computer lewd and lascivious exhibition, and other crimes, according to his jail record.

Police ask anyone with information on Hankerd to call Detective Kelsie Nugent at 386-506-5894 or to email her at knugent@port-orange.org.