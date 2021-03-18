Florida flags to be lowered in honor of Atlanta shooting victims under Biden proclamation

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 relief package in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Biden has ordered state buildings to fly their flags at half-staff following the deadly shooting spree in Atlanta this week that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.

Biden issued a proclamation for U.S. flags on federal buildings to be lowered to half-staff through sunset Monday to mark the massacre in Georgia.

Biden said he was ordering the flags lowered “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence” on Tuesday, when police say a lone gunman fatally shot the victims at three Atlanta metropolitan spas.

Authorities have charged Robert Aaron Long, 21, with eight counts of murder.

The White House says President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to meet with Asian American community leaders in Georgia on Friday.