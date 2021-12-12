Florida father, son among victims killed by weekend tornadoes, report says

A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Storms swept through Bowling Green, Ky., near the Tennessee border, tearing roofs off homes and flinging debris into roadways. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two of the victims killed by the severe weather that ravaged several states this weekend were a father and son from Florida, according to family members.

WCTV in Tallahassee reports that Tennessee’s governor confirmed two deaths after a tornado hit the Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville Friday night.

Family members told WCTV that the two people killed there were a father and son from Tallahassee.

One family member, Ashleigh Hall, also said her father, Jamie Antonio Hall, is still missing after the storm. The deceased victims were his brother-in-law and nephew.

According to Ashleigh Hall, her family members were in Tennessee for a duck hunting trip at the times of the storm.

She said her brother is in Tennessee helping with search efforts. So far, their father’s phone is not working.

The storms have killed at least six people in Illinois, four in Tennessee, two in Arkansas, and two in Missouri. Kentucky suffered the brunt of the storm, having lost at least 50 people with the expected death toll being much higher.