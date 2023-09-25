Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) mocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in a social media post after she posted a picture of a menorah, a candelabra used to celebrate Hanukkah, while wishing people a blessed Yom Kippur.

In the since-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Greene wrote Sunday, “To all those preparing for the solemn day of Yom Kippur, I wish you a meaningful fast. Gamar Chasima Tova!” accompanied by a graphic showing a menorah with the words, “Wish you a blessed Yom Kippur.”

Moskowitz took a jab at her, writing on X, “That’s a picture of Chanukah. Different Jewish Holiday. Yom Kippur is where you atone for your sins. Lord knows you will be very busy.”

Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is considered the holiest of days on the Jewish calendar. The holiday began at sundown Sunday, ends Monday night and is marked by fasting.

The liberal group MeidasTouch also weighed in the gaffe, writing on X, “Ms. Jewish Space Lasers got her Jewish holidays mixed up (that is a Chanukah menorah). Wildly offensive – especially on the holiest day of the year in Judaism.”

The group’s swipe at Greene is in reference to a 2018 Facebook post where Greene suggested a “laser beam or light beam” from “space solar generators” could be to blame for the devastating wildfires in California, and mentioned “Rothschild Inc.” She later said she did not know the Rothschilds have been at the center of antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Greene also came under fire in 2021 for comparing the House Democrats’ prior mask policy to the Holocaust. Greene called then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “mentally ill” and compared the House rule on masks to “a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany.”

Greene’s office did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.