Florida Capitol to light up in memory of COVID-19 deaths, unity with Biden-Harris inauguration

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) — At the request of Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the Florida Capitol will be illuminated in an amber color in a representation of unity and remembrance of the lives lost during the pandemic.

State capitols and town halls across the nation will illuminate Tuesday alongside the first-ever lighting display at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C. ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Florida Dept. of Agriculture office said the Capitol lighting represents national ‘unity’ and the 397,612 American lives lost to COVID-19, including the 24,136 Floridians.

“As part of President-elect Biden’s and Vice President-elect Harris’ inauguration, state capitols and city halls across America are being lit in recognition of the lives lost to COVID-19,” Fried said. “More than 24,000 Floridians have perished from this pandemic, leaving behind shattered families and communities. It’s my honor to request that Florida’s Capitol be lit in their memory, with hope for brighter days ahead.”