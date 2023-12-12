TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida-based grocer Publix will soon be welcoming customers in a new state.

The company announced that it will be opening its first store in Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The store will be located at 2500 Terra Crossing Boulevard in Louisville.

Publix said the new 55,701-square-foot store will have a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors offering beer, wine and spirits. Kentucky will have the first Publix Liquors location outside the state of Florida.

“When our founder, George Jenkins, opened the first Publix store, he wanted to create a better grocery store — one that kept associates and customers top of mind,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a previous news release. “More than 90 years later, we’ve kept true to our values, including supporting the communities in which we live and work. We look forward to sharing the Publix difference with Kentuckians.”

Publix plans to build at least four more stores in Kentucky.

Here are the locations:

Publix at Citation Point, 1952 Stockton Way, Lexington

Publix at The Fountains at Palomar, 3901 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington

Publix at Ballardsville, 10005 Ballardsville Rd, Louisville

Publix at Terra Crossing, 2500 Terra Crossing Boulevard, Louisville

Publix also has stores in South Carolina, North Carolina Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia.