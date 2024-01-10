TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix opened its first store in Kentucky Wednesday, entering its eighth state of operation.

The 55,701-square-foot store, located at 2500 Terra Crossing Boulevard in Louisville, features a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors store — the first outside of Florida.

“Today is a great day for Publix as we open our first store in the Bluegrass State,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “We look forward to introducing Kentucky customers to our premier service and delivering on our promise to be a place ‘where shopping is a pleasure.’”

Publix said the store will offer exclusive products, including a BourbonRidge Pulled Pork Sub. The sub, also known as “the Kentucky Sub,” features Boar’s Head BourbonRidge Ham, Publix Smoked Pulled Pork, Boar’s Head Vermont Cheddar Yellow Cheese and Boar’s Head Chipotle Gourmaise. The sub is topped with Publix Sweet Coleslaw and Boar’s Head Pickles.

Customers will also have exclusive access to bourbon-flavored smoked salmon and honey bourbon salmon burgers.

“As our Kentucky customers will come to know, they can count on us to deliver high-quality products that can only be found at Publix,” said Murphy. “Whether it is our famous Pub subs, Publix ice creams, bakery cakes, delicious ready-to-enjoy meals or anything in between, we offer some of the best food around.”

Publix said the new store has a fresh pizza kitchen and a Pours area that offers coffee, wine, beer, kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies.

Publix plans to open five more stores in Kentucky. They will be located in Louisville, Lexington and Walton.

Publix was founded in Winter Haven in 1930. It has more than 1,300 stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.