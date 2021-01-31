Florida amendment would halt min. wage increase for ex-felons and workers under 21

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida State Senator Jeff Brandes introduced an amendment this past week that would reduce the eventual $15 minimum wage rate for ex-felons and workers under 21.

Floridians voted back in November to gradually increase in the state’s minimum wage from $8.56 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. Supporters of the amendment had said it is impossible to live on the current minimum wage given the state’s cost of living.

Brandes, a Republican senator from Pinellas County, proposed a change to that amendment Wednesday. If passed, it would reduce the minimum wage rate for prisoners in the state correctional system, employees convicted of a felony, employees younger than 21, and “hard-to-hire” employees.

If Florida lawmakers approve the amendment, it would be on the ballot for Florida voters to decide in 2022.

