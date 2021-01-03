‘Float4Fiona’: Help famous Cincinnati Zoo hippo celebrate birthday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WFLA) – World-famous hippo “Fiona” will be celebrating her birthday in January, and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is holding a virtual fundraiser to celebrate.
“Float4Fiona” will celebrate Fiona’s fourth birthday with a splash.
According to the zoo, the event is a slow-paced race, where hundreds of numbered apples will splash into an enclosure and float to the finish line. If you’ve ever participated or seen a rubber duck race, this may sound familiar.
The owner of the winning apple and three guests will get to meet Fiona.
However, you don’t have to be in Ohio to support the zoo, apples can be purchased online. The first place prize winner can also choose a virtual hippo chat with a custom-made “hippo kiss” painting.
Second, third and fourth place winners will also receive a “Fiona kiss” painting.
Apples can be purchased for $5 or a four-pack for $16.
The zoo says all proceeds will go to its emergency operating fund, which was established after closing in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.
The event will be live-streamed on Facebook before the zoo’s opening if you want to join the fun.
Fiona the hippo was born prematurely in 2017 at just 29 pounds and is now thriving… and an internet sensation.
