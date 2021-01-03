‘Float4Fiona’: Help famous Cincinnati Zoo hippo celebrate birthday

Fiona, a Nile Hippopotamus, eats her specialty birthday cake to celebrate turning three-years old this Friday, in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Zoo is using the third birthday of its beloved premature hippo as a way to raise money for Australian wildlife affected by the recent bushfires. Instead of sending birthday gifts, the zoo is asking people to buy T-shirts that will directly benefit the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WFLA) – World-famous hippo “Fiona” will be celebrating her birthday in January, and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is holding a virtual fundraiser to celebrate.

“Float4Fiona” will celebrate Fiona’s fourth birthday with a splash.

According to the zoo, the event is a slow-paced race, where hundreds of numbered apples will splash into an enclosure and float to the finish line. If you’ve ever participated or seen a rubber duck race, this may sound familiar.

The owner of the winning apple and three guests will get to meet Fiona.

However, you don’t have to be in Ohio to support the zoo, apples can be purchased online. The first place prize winner can also choose a virtual hippo chat with a custom-made “hippo kiss” painting.

Second, third and fourth place winners will also receive a “Fiona kiss” painting.

Apples can be purchased for $5 or a four-pack for $16.

The zoo says all proceeds will go to its emergency operating fund, which was established after closing in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook before the zoo’s opening if you want to join the fun.

Fiona the hippo was born prematurely in 2017 at just 29 pounds and is now thriving… and an internet sensation.