TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 6-year-old son of Miami native rapper Flo Rida was seriously injured after he fell from a fifth-story apartment window earlier this month.

According to NBC News, the boy’s mother filed a lawsuit against her landlord on Monday, alleging that her son fell out of the window after she filed several complaints claiming that the window had faulty guards.

On March 4, 6-year-old Zohar Dillard sustained serious injuries after he fell out of a window and onto hard concrete, according to a lawsuit obtained by NBC News.

Dillard’s mother, Alexis Adams, filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court of New Jersey. NBC News reported that the lawsuit alleges Dillard “suffered severe and permanent injuries” that will further impact his ability to perform “his usual functions” in the future.

Adams’ attorney Steven Haddad told NBC News that Dillard is currently in a full-body cast at the hospital and it’s unclear when he’ll be released.

In a statement, Adams said that it’s been devastating to watch her son endure such “pain and trauma” and added that the incident could’ve been prevented.

“As a single mom to a special needs child this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” Adams said in a statement. “I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to the willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures.”

According to NBC News, Adams alleged that she’s filed “multiple requests with her landlord for adequate window guards for her New Jersey apartment.”

After reaching out to representatives for Flo Rida, whose legal name is Tramar Dillard, NBC News reported that they “did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”