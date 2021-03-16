LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Fireworks spark fiery explosion at California home, officials say

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Fireworks sparked a fire at a home in Ontario Tuesday afternoon, with towering billows of smoke still rising from the house more than 40 minutes after authorities responded.

According to WFLA’s sister station KTLA, police received reports of a loud explosion in the 400 block of West Francis Street before firefighters later responded. Firefighters tried putting out the fire just after 4 p.m., when bright red flames were still visible through the home’s windows.

The city of Ontario said in a tweet that the fire was ignited by “a large amount of fireworks.”

No other details have been released by authorities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss