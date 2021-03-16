Fireworks spark fiery explosion at California home, officials say

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Fireworks sparked a fire at a home in Ontario Tuesday afternoon, with towering billows of smoke still rising from the house more than 40 minutes after authorities responded.

According to WFLA’s sister station KTLA, police received reports of a loud explosion in the 400 block of West Francis Street before firefighters later responded. Firefighters tried putting out the fire just after 4 p.m., when bright red flames were still visible through the home’s windows.

The city of Ontario said in a tweet that the fire was ignited by “a large amount of fireworks.”

.@OntarioPD and @OntarioFireDept are currently on scene in the area of Fern Avenue and Francis Street. A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire. Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time. More details to follow. https://t.co/y6atiGL1OD — City of Ontario (@CityofOntario) March 16, 2021

No other details have been released by authorities.