OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders are on the scene of a possible drowning near the Lake Overholser dam Monday evening.

Authorities were called to the scene on a report of a possible drowning.

Two boys have been rescued by the swift water team as others search for two others who were swept up in the current from the dam.

Oklahoma City Fire Chief David Shearer spoke with KFOR on the incident:

Officials have shut down NW 10th St. as they check downstream for the kids.

No other information is available at this time.