First new Toys R’ Us store opens today

(CNN) – You may not have to grow up after all. The once-mighty “Toys R’ Us” toy retailer is back!

Toys R’ Us is opening its first brick and mortar store since declaring bankruptcy and shuttering them all last year.

Just don’t expect the massive warehouse-sized toy universe the retailer was once well-known for.

Toy R’ Us says its new store is a “highly experiential small-format retail space.”

It opens Wednesday at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.

A second location is expected soon at the Galleria Mall in Houston.

Toys R’ Us also operates an e-commerce site but it redirects shoppers to Target.com when they are ready to make a purchase.

