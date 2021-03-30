First lady Jill Biden gets biographical comic book

First lady Jill Biden waves to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, during a visit to the Massey Cancer center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities. in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

TAMPA (WFLA) – First lady Jill Biden is getting her own biographical comic book, joining women like Vice President Kamala Harris, nun Mother Theresa and country star Dolly Parton in TidalWave Comics’ “Female Force” series.

Tidal Wave Comics is adding a 22-page graphic novel about the life of the first lady to its “Female Force” series which will be released in print and digitally on April 7. A matching coloring book will also be released.

The book will highlight the first lady’s youth to her courtship with then-Senator Joe Biden as well as her career as a teacher to her time as the second lady and through the 2020 campaign.

The comic book includes that iconic moment where she jumped in between her husband and a protester attempting to storm the stage.