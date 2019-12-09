Breaking News
Firewood businessman still chopping wood at 90 years old

(KUSA) – Nick Cracchiolo isn’t letting age put an end to his woodcutting business.

If his life were split in two, both pieces would include service. Cracchiolo started by serving his country.

Cracchiolo served in the 25th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served his country and eventually started serving customers.

Cracchiolo started Nick’s Firewood in the late 1970s. By the 80s, he had half a dozen trucks moving about 2,000 cords of wood a year. But business eventually slowed, and Nick had to cut back.

“I’m 90 years old and I can’t quit,” he says. “I gotta keep going…I spend all of my time outside. The last thing I want to do is sit in the house and watch TV.”

Cracchiolo orders timber by the truckload and has it brought to the lot beside his home in Broomfield, Colorado.

“I used to be able to load [my] truck in half an hour. Now it takes me an hour and a half to load it because I have to take breaks,” he said.

The 90-year-old cuts, splits and delivers the wood by himself. At the tail end of a life of service split in two, Nick’s Firewood isn’t burning out anytime soon.

“I’m going to do it as long as I’m able,” he said.

