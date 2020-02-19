Firefighters who helped with Australian bushfires thanked with Times Square billboard

(CNN) – Australian and US firefighters are receiving a 70-foot tall thank you after months of battling devastating bushfires.

The big thanks took over a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

We wanted to say a big "thank you" to all the firefighters who have worked so hard over the last few months, and to the community for its support. And when we say big, we mean big – 70 feet tall in Times Square, New York. #nswrfs #nswfires #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/HT4vQEgkg4 — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) February 19, 2020

The billboard read, “Imagine fighting a bushfire higher than this billboard. Thank you to the brave Australian and US firefighters defending Australia. And to the world for all your support.”

LATEST STORIES: