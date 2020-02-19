Firefighters who helped with Australian bushfires thanked with Times Square billboard

(CNN) – Australian and US firefighters are receiving a 70-foot tall thank you after months of battling devastating bushfires.
The big thanks took over a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.
The billboard read, “Imagine fighting a bushfire higher than this billboard. Thank you to the brave Australian and US firefighters defending Australia. And to the world for all your support.”
