Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Firefighters help cancer survivor celebrate his 13th birthday

by: Jose Franco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A young cancer survivor got a sweet surprise from some local heroes on his 13th birthday. Austyn Hernandez celebrated his big day with the help of the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The firefighters were part of a parade outside Austyn’s Northeast Bakersfield home Thursday. Hernandez was diagnosed with cancer at 3 years old and has been in remission for 10 years.

He was granted a wish to go to Disney World when he was 5 years and volunteers every year for the heroes and helmets Make-a-Wish Fundraiser

'Big mistake' for schools to reopen this year: USF Epidemiologist says

Diabetics struggling to find crucial product during coronavirus pandemic

evan trump reopen plan phase 1

an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards

Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work

Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling

Godwin on starting NFL season on time

Coburn on home schooling

