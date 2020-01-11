Firefighter, police officer killed while working crash scene in Texas

National

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – A firefighter and police officer were killed while working the scene of a crash on Interstate 27 Saturday morning, north of Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, according to city officials.

A second firefighter was critically injured.

The accident was reported in the area of Interstate 27 and Drew Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1294).

During a press conference late Saturday morning, Chief Floyd Mitchell with Lubbock Police Department announced his officer was killed at the scene of the crash.

Mitchell only identified the officer as a 27-year-old male who’s been with LPD for one year.

Chief Shaun Fogerson with Lubbock Fire Rescue said both his firefighters were transported to University Medical Center.

Fogerson said one of the firefighters died at the hospital, while the second firefighter was in serious condition.

The firefighter who died was identified only as 39-year-old. The second firefighter was identified as a 30-year-old.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss