Firefighter dies working his first shift on duty

ST. MARYS, Ga. (WFLA) – A Georgia fire department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The St. Marys Fire Department shared the news of the death of Firefighter Efren Medina in a Facebook post on Monday.

The department says Medina was a newly hired firefighter and working his first shift over the weekend.

“He was known for his long time passion for firefighting and his love of the fire service,” the department said in the Facebook post.

The department says they will share details regarding arrangements as soon as those are made available.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

