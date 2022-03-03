VIDEO: Fire guts historic mill used in Downton Abbey, Peaky Blinders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video captured the moment a large fire destroyed a landmark 19th-century former mill in Keighley, England on Thursday.

The video, posted by Nick Gregory via Storyful, showed flames rising through the gutted building which was famously featured in Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey, among other film and TV projects.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said over 20 appliances were called to the fire which affected the entire building.

Road closures were in place and the fire service asked locals to avoid the area.