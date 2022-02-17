Fire erupts at famed Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, Michigan Thursday afternoon.

The fire reportedly started around 10 a.m. according to a report from Nexstar’s WLNS. The club is one of the most historic in the country and is over 100 years old, the report adds.

Founded in 1916, the Oakland Hills Country Club has played a significant role in the history of golf in the United States, according to the club’s website. The South Course has even played host to 17 major championships including six U.S. Opens.

WLNS reported the club had recently undergone renovations. Crews have yet to release a cause of the fire.