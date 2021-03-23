Fire destroys LGBTQ pride lifeguard tower; fire crews investigating cause

LONG BEACH, Calif. (WFLA) – A rainbow-colored lifeguard tower was burned down in the early morning hours on Tuesday in Long Beach, California and the city’s mayor is calling it “an act of hate.”

The Long Beach Fire Department says the tower was painted by LGBTQ members of the Marine Safety Division during Pride month last year.

The department added in a Facebook post that the tower has since “served as a symbol of our strong support for the diversity within our ranks & community.”

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that he personally has “little doubt this was an act of hate.”

“To whoever committed this act, we will rebuild it better and brighter,” Garcia added in his tweet.

The LBFD says the tower will be replaced and repainted by lifeguards.