CINCINNATI, Ohio (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – The mother of the Cincinnati Zoo’s most famous hippo, Fiona, has given birth to her second baby.

“Bibi,” Fiona’s mom, gave birth Wednesday night. According to NBC News Channel, the calf, who has not yet been named, and mom are said to be doing well.

They will be kept away from the public for two weeks while they bond.

Bibi gave birth to Fiona prematurely at the zoo. Fiona is now thriving and one of the zoo’s most famous animals.