SAN FRANCISCO — A film crew was robbed in broad daylight Friday in San Francisco, according to police.

Video, which appeared to be recorded by nearby witnesses, captured the robbery as it unfolded.

Officers said the film crew was approached by several people at Twin Peaks, including one person who was armed with a handgun. The suspects proceeded to steal the crew’s equipment before they fled the scene, authorities added.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. Further details were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.