‘Field of Honor’: 1,000 American flags planted to honor healthcare heroes, first responders, military members

(NBC) – A powerful visual of red, white, and blue is now on display in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The fourth annual “Field of Honor” consists of 1,000 American flags that include a special section honoring the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan back on Aug. 26.

The stars and stripes also pay tribute to first responders, healthcare workers, and military members, both past and present, who have risked it all to defend and protect this nation.

The “Field of Honor” is hosted by the Rotary Club of Forest and will be on display throughout the month of September.