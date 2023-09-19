Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) took a jab at Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) while responding to Fox News’s coverage of the Senate’s updated dress code, calling out the Colorado lawmaker over her recent removal from a musical performance.

“I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they’ll make me a hero,” Fetterman wrote Tuesday in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in response to a Fox News post about how Republicans are pointing the finger at him for the Senate’s loosened dress code.

Fetterman’s apparent dig at Fox News’s coverage of Boebert comes after the Colorado lawmaker, along with a male companion, was kicked out of a performance of “Beetlejuice” last week for causing a disturbance, including vaping, singing and taking flash photography.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) arrives to the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 17, 2023.

The Denver theater said Boebert and the man initially refused to leave the venue, even after an employee threatened to get the police, according to The Associated Press. While being escorted out of the theater, Boebert appeared to give the finger to security guards. Multiple videos have surfaced of the incident, which was first reported by The Denver Post.

Meanwhile, Fetterman, who is often spotted on Capitol Hill wearing shorts and hoodies instead of suits, has drawn the ire of some Republicans who blame the Pennsylvania lawmaker for the Senate’s dress code update.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has loosened the chamber’s informal dress code, allowing senators to wear whatever they want on the floor. This means lawmakers will no longer have to poke only their head and arm into the chamber to vote if wearing shorts or gym clothes. Prior to the update, Fetterman would have violated the dress code by walking onto the Senate floor in his typical attire.

On Monday, Fetterman took a snipe at data analyst Nate Silver’s comments on the dress code, writing on X, “I dress like you predict.”

Fetterman was responding to Silver’s post in which he joked he was starting “a new political party for people who don’t give a s‑‑‑ about how John Fetterman dresses or what Lauren Boebert does in a theater.”

Boebert’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.