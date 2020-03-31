Feds revoking reservation status for tribe’s 300 acres

FILE – In this June 25, 2018, photo, a wooden sign advises motorists of the location of Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal lands in Massachusetts. Tribe Chairman Cedric Cromwell announced in a post on the tribe’s website on Friday, March 27, 2020, that he federal Bureau of Indian Affairs told them that the tribe’s reservation will be “disestablished” and its land taken out of trust, per an order from Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts tribe is losing reservation status for its nearly 300 acres, raising fears among Native American groups that other tribes could face the same fate under the Trump administration.

The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was notified Friday that its roughly 300 acres will no longer be designated a tribal reservation.

Cedric Cromwell, the tribe’s chairman, says the move was “cruel” and “unnecessary” as the land dispute is still pending in D.C federal court.

The U.S. Department of the Interior says it is obligated to rescind the special designation because of a recent decision by the federal appeals court in Boston.

Read the full story on APNews.com.

LATEST STORIES: