FedEx driver brings little girl cupcakes for birthday in quarantine

FISHERS, Ind. (WFLA/NBC) – A FedEx delivery driver went above and beyond for a little 6-year-old Indiana girl celebrating her birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jodan Price delivered a package to the Paternoster home and mom, Liz, mentioned he might be making extra delivery stops at their home because of her daughter, Emma, was turning 6.

Price returned the next day with four ice cream cupcakes for the birthday girl.

The Paternoster’s were overwhelmed by Price’s kind gesture and posted to Twitter, asking FedEx to give Price a bonus for his generosity.

Price said he wanted to do something special for Emma because he knew she would be celebrating with friends if we weren’t in the midst of a pandemic.

When Price stopped by to thank the Paternosters for posting about it, he found out that 80,000 people wanted to make sure he was thanked for his kind gesture.