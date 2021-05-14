Federal trial set for August for 3 ex-cops in Floyd’s death

FILE – This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd will be pushed back to March 2022, in part to allow the publicity over Derek Chauvin’s conviction to cool off, a judge ruled Thursday May 13, 2021. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in July, with a trial date set for August.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to be arraigned on civil rights violations on July 14 in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

Their trial date has been set for Aug. 2. They are charged along with Derek Chauvin, who has already been convicted on state counts of murder and manslaughter.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Chauvin is not part of this scheduling order, but he has not yet made an initial appearance on the federal charges.