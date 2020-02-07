Live Now
Body of fallen trooper escorted to Sarasota

Feb. 8 honors National Kite Flying Day

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Go with the wind, not against it!

Feb. 8 celebrates National Kite Flying Day across the nation.

Kites date back to 470 B.C. in China, but nobody knows quite sure exactly why people started flying kites. Some say they were used to spy on enemies or to send messages. Evidence shows people of the South Sea Islands used them to fish.

Modern kites have come a long way from the simple original designs using bamboo and silk. Diamond-shaped kites are still able to be purchased, but there are also more complex box shapes or stunt kites.

Just be careful not to fly one next to power lines or in a thunderstorm like Benjamin Franklin.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain

Thumbnail for the video titled "House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain"

FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope"

Fallen FHP trooper procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen FHP trooper procession"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Gayle Guyardo vocal rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle Guyardo vocal rest"

Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community"

Tree falls on house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls on house"

Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss