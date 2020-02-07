Feb. 8 honors National Kite Flying Day

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Go with the wind, not against it!

Feb. 8 celebrates National Kite Flying Day across the nation.

Kites date back to 470 B.C. in China, but nobody knows quite sure exactly why people started flying kites. Some say they were used to spy on enemies or to send messages. Evidence shows people of the South Sea Islands used them to fish.

Modern kites have come a long way from the simple original designs using bamboo and silk. Diamond-shaped kites are still able to be purchased, but there are also more complex box shapes or stunt kites.

Just be careful not to fly one next to power lines or in a thunderstorm like Benjamin Franklin.

