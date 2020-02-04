Feb. 4 is World Cancer Day

by: CNN Newsource

TAMPA (CNN) – Get ready to stand up against cancer, and push for a cancer-free world.

That’s because Tuesday is World Cancer Day.

Founded 20 years ago, this year’s theme is “I am and I will.”

The goal — cut the number of premature deaths from cancer and other non-communicable diseases by a third by 2030.

You can participate by fundraising or donating for cancer research, attend or volunteer at a World Cancer Day event and raise awareness by posting a personal message on social media.

You can post to the hashtags: #WorldCancerDay and #IAmAndIWill

