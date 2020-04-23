Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

FDA green-lights new drug to treat aggressive breast cancer

National
Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The government is green-lighting a new drug to treat aggressive breast cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration approved “Trodelvy” on Wednesday.

The drug will be used to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

The FDA said the new therapy is specifically for patients who have already tried at least two prior therapies.

The agency said even though it is dealing with the ongoing pandemic, it is still paying attention to oncology product development, and gave the new treatment accelerated approval.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss