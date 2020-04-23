FDA green-lights new drug to treat aggressive breast cancer

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The government is green-lighting a new drug to treat aggressive breast cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration approved “Trodelvy” on Wednesday.

The drug will be used to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

The FDA said the new therapy is specifically for patients who have already tried at least two prior therapies.

The agency said even though it is dealing with the ongoing pandemic, it is still paying attention to oncology product development, and gave the new treatment accelerated approval.