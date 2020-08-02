(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is authorizing two new forms of coronavirus tests.
Like some previous tests, they look for antibodies that indicate a person has been infected at some point. But, they go a step further and try to measure the quantity of those antibodies.
Researchers want to use that data to study potential immunity in people who’ve had COVID-19. But, they say patients with coronavirus antibodies should not assume they can’t get COVID-19 again.
Antibody tests also aren’t the same as tests that determine whether a person is currently infected.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- FDA authorizes tests to measure antibody levels
- Delta issues travel waivers for cities in Florida ahead of Isaias’ arrival
- Back to school: Congress divided as schools in south prepare to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic
- Oldest living Marine turns 105 years old
- Virus-killing robot may help keep schools clean