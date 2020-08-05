LIVE NOW /
FDA approves drug for patients with serious suicidal thoughts

National

by: WFLA/CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new treatment for suicidal patients.

Monday, the nasal spray “Spravato” was approved as an antidepressant medication.

It’s the first and only approved medicine that has been shown to reduce depressive symptoms in people with serious suicidal thoughts within 24 hours of taking it.

Last year, Spravato was green-lighted for patients with treatment-resistant depression.

According to the drug’s maker, researchers believe Spravato can also rapidly reduce symptoms of depression.

The company says it does not know if Spravato is effective in preventing suicide, but t is not a substitute for hospitalization and clinical treatments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

