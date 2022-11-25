TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Federal Communications Commission has banned the purchase of Huawei and ZTE equipment in the United States, citing risks to national security. Both Chinese companies produce a variety of telecommunications and video surveillance equipment.

The ban enacts a 2021 law, the Secure Equipment Act, according to a release from the FCC. The new policy is reportedly to “safeguard our communications networks and strengthen America’s national security,” according to FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr.

Under the new regulation, both Huawei Technologies and the ZTE Corporation have been added to the “Covered List” and are no longer allowed to be purchased using public funds for both equipment or services from the companies.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here,” Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications.”

Huawei and ZTE are joined by Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Dahua Technology, as well as any subsidiaries and affiliates, according to the FCC.

Officially, the FCC said the rules were adopted to prohibit “communications equipment deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to national security from being authorized for importation or sale in the United States.”