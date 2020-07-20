FCC approves new 3-digit national suicide hotline

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The US will have a three-digit suicide hotline within two years.

The Federal Communications Commission is authorizing 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Right now, callers have to dial a 10-digit number.

At least one FCC commissioner laments that the new hotline won’t allow for texting.

Suicide is a growing public health concern as Americans grapple with the pandemic, the economy and civil unrest.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss