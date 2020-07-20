FCC approves new 3-digit national suicide hotline

(CNN) – The US will have a three-digit suicide hotline within two years.
The Federal Communications Commission is authorizing 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Right now, callers have to dial a 10-digit number.
At least one FCC commissioner laments that the new hotline won’t allow for texting.
Suicide is a growing public health concern as Americans grapple with the pandemic, the economy and civil unrest.
