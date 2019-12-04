FBI warns that your smart TV might be spying on you

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on smart TVs may not only be beneficial to you, but could also be a way in to your home for cyber hackers.

The FBI is warning that smart TVs — televisions equipped with internet streaming and facial recognition capabilities — may be vulnerable to intrusion.

Some new smart TV features could allow television manufacturers and app developers to spy on customers, as well as cyber hackers.

In order to guard against spying, the FBI recommends that smart TV owners educate themselves on their device’s security settings (available from a simple Google search), change default network passwords set by manufacturers, and understand how to enable and disable microphones and cameras.

If a smart TV does not allow the disabling of cameras, the bureau says placing black tape over the camera is a simple solution to shutting out prying eyes. Tait says it is also extremely important for consumers to promptly install software updates pushed out by smart TV manufacturers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss